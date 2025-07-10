France and Britain Unite in Historic Nuclear Cooperation

France and Britain have agreed to enhance their cooperation on nuclear deterrence, responding to rising threats in Europe and uncertainty regarding the US's support. This historic agreement was finalized during President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to the UK.

The new accord, dubbed the Northward declaration, aims to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighted the unity, stating that any extreme threats to Europe would trigger a joint response from both nations.

The agreement reassures European allies amid doubts about the US's commitment to NATO. France and Britain will maintain independent decision-making while coordinating their nuclear capabilities. This move underscores their determination to ensure the continent's security, independent of external influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)