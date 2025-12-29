Left Menu

North Korea Tests Cruise Missiles Amid Nuclear Deterrence Focus

North Korea conducted missile tests to showcase its nuclear deterrence. The event, attended by Kim Jong Un, follows advancements in submarine development. South Korea closely monitors these actions, amid concerns over potential threats to regional security. International tensions persist given North Korea's military alignments and strategic weapon tests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 29-12-2025 06:13 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 06:13 IST
North Korea has announced the successful test-firing of long-range strategic cruise missiles, signaling efforts to bolster its nuclear deterrence capabilities. This development comes shortly after the country unveiled advancements in its first nuclear-powered submarine construction.

The Korean Central News Agency reported that the missile launches took place off North Korea's west coast, in the presence of leader Kim Jong Un. Kim expressed great satisfaction with the tests, asserting they are a responsible exercise of self-defense amid external security threats.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff have confirmed multiple missile launches from North Korea, emphasizing their readiness, in alliance with the United States, to respond to any provocations. Despite UN Security Council bans on ballistic missile launches, North Korea's cruise missile tests remain a significant concern due to their advanced capabilities and stealth features.

(With inputs from agencies.)

