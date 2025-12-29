North Korea Tests Cruise Missiles Amid Nuclear Deterrence Focus

North Korea has announced the successful test-firing of long-range strategic cruise missiles, signaling efforts to bolster its nuclear deterrence capabilities. This development comes shortly after the country unveiled advancements in its first nuclear-powered submarine construction.

The Korean Central News Agency reported that the missile launches took place off North Korea's west coast, in the presence of leader Kim Jong Un. Kim expressed great satisfaction with the tests, asserting they are a responsible exercise of self-defense amid external security threats.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff have confirmed multiple missile launches from North Korea, emphasizing their readiness, in alliance with the United States, to respond to any provocations. Despite UN Security Council bans on ballistic missile launches, North Korea's cruise missile tests remain a significant concern due to their advanced capabilities and stealth features.

