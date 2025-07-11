Dangerous Voyage: Migrants Risk It All on Atlantic Crossing

The Senegalese navy has taken decisive action, intercepting 201 West African migrants in the country's western region, officials revealed on Wednesday. This effort underscores ongoing challenges as the Atlantic Ocean crossing remains a prevalent, albeit deadly, path for migration from Africa to Europe.

Conducted by Senegalese marines stationed in Foundiougne, the operation saw 69 individuals halted on land, while another 132 were intercepted aboard a small wooden boat in the Saloum delta on Tuesday evening. The resurgence of the Atlantic route to Spain's Canary Islands since 2020 highlights its continued draw despite the inherent risks.

The crossing is one of the world's deadliest, with Spanish organization Walking Borders estimating thousands of fatalities this year alone. Migrants from various West African nations, including women and children, are joined by individuals from regions as far-reaching as Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the Middle East in this perilous journey.