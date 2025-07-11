Security Slip: Secret Service Faces Scrutiny After Trump Rally Shooting

In a startling revelation, the Secret Service announced suspensions for six agents linked to the protective failure during an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, last year.

The incident occurred on July 13, 2024, when a gunman, taking a rooftop position, opened fire towards Trump and his audience, causing several injuries and fatalities, including the shooter. Subsequently, multiple investigations were launched, leading to the resignation of the Secret Service's director.

Trump criticized the agency's failure to properly position their agents and collaborate with local police. The Secret Service is now implementing corrective measures, with 21 of 46 congressional recommendations already in place, to prevent future security breaches. Efforts include enhanced protection for golf courses, following another incident in Florida.

