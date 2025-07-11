T-Mobile's Acquisition of UScellular: A New Era in Mobile Market

The U.S. Department of Justice announced its approval of T-Mobile's $4.4 billion acquisition of UScellular, furthering T-Mobile's market reach. Under the Trump administration, corporate consolidation receives a friendlier nod, marked by a less stringent antitrust enforcement compared to past policies.

The acquisition, set to include UScellular's wireless operations and spectrum assets, is poised to increase T-Mobile's dominance in the market, facing minimal resistance from regulators. This move follows T-Mobile's cessation of diversity and equity programs, speculated to appease the administration for smoother regulatory processing.

While the Justice Department's investigation noted no significant competitive harms, concerns remain over the growing oligopoly. The merging of T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T consolidates over 80% of mobile wireless spectrum, potentially limiting market competition and innovation.