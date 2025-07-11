Left Menu

Trump's Copper Tariff: Impact on Defense and Technology Sectors

Donald Trump plans to impose a 50% tariff on copper, affecting semi-finished products for various critical sectors. The move aims to promote domestic industry development essential for defense, electronics, and automobiles. Economists warn it may increase costs for American consumers.

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced plans to impose a 50% tariff on copper imports, targeting semi-finished products crucial for power grids, the military, and data centers. According to a report by Bloomberg News, the tariffs aim to boost the domestic industry in sectors vital to defense, electronics, and automobiles.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and Reuters has not yet verified these reports. In a recent Truth Social post, Trump emphasized copper's importance in products ranging from semiconductors to hypersonic weapons, stating the U.S. is actively investing in these areas.

This tariff follows a February order for a Section 232 investigation into copper imports, invoking national security to justify higher tariffs. This move continues Trump's trend of introducing sector-specific tariffs, like those on steel and aluminum, which experts warn could raise consumer costs.

