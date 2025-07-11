Mephedrone Bust in Latur: Two Arrested, One on the Run
In Maharashtra’s Latur city, two men were arrested after police confiscated mephedrone worth Rs 3.93 lakh, along with an unlicensed pistol. The accused were caught following a raid in the LIC Colony, while a third suspect remains at large. A legal case is underway at the Vivekanand Chowk police station.
In a major drug bust, authorities in Maharashtra's Latur city detained two individuals with mephedrone valued at Rs 3.93 lakh, according to an official statement on Friday.
The arrests occurred following a raid at a residence in the LIC Colony around 3 pm on July 10, led by the local crime branch acting on prior intelligence.
During the operation, police seized 78.78 grams of mephedrone, an unlicensed pistol, several mobile phones, and cash. The suspects, identified as Ganesh Arjun Shendge and Ranjit Tukaram Jadhav, are in custody, while a third accused remains at large.
