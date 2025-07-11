Tragedy in Balochistan: Deadly Attack on Bus Passengers

Armed men killed nine bus passengers following a kidnapping incident in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, officials reported on Friday.

The kidnappings involved passengers from multiple buses on Thursday evening, according to provincial government spokesman Shahid Rind. Another official, Naveed Alam, stated the victims' bullet-ridden bodies were discovered in the mountains overnight.

Although no one has claimed responsibility for the attack, Baloch separatist militants are suspected due to their history of targeting passengers, particularly those identified as being from eastern Punjab province. The Baloch Liberation Army, the most formidable insurgent group in the mineral-rich area bordering Afghanistan and Iran, accuses Pakistani authorities of exploiting the region's resources for the benefit of Punjab province.