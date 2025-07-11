Left Menu

Balochistan Tragedy: Nine Passengers Killed in Vicious Insurgency Attack

In Balochistan, Pakistan, nine passengers from Punjab were killed by insurgents after being offloaded from buses. The Balochistan Liberation Front claimed responsibility, as security forces launched operations to find the culprits. The attacks sparked condemnation from local leaders, marking another violent event in the ongoing regional conflict.

Islamabad/Karachi | Updated: 11-07-2025 11:15 IST
Balochistan Tragedy: Nine Passengers Killed in Vicious Insurgency Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a shocking display of violence, Baloch insurgents executed nine passengers from Punjab after forcing them off buses in Pakistan's volatile Balochistan province. The tragic incident occurred on the national highway in Zhob district, igniting a wave of outrage and a security response.

The Balochistan Liberation Front, an outlawed group with a history of assaults against security forces, accepted responsibility for the murders. "The blood of the innocent will not go in vain," declared Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, who condemned the attack as an 'unforgivable crime' based on identity.

This attack is part of an ongoing insurgency in Balochistan, where separatist groups frequently target security personnel and government projects. Recent attacks also spanned Quetta, Loralai, and Mastung, underscoring the region's persistent instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

