Tensions Escalate: Balochistan Bus Attack Kills Nine Amid Resource Struggle

In Balochistan, Pakistan, nine passengers were found dead following kidnappings in a bus attack. The region has seen rising tension due to Baloch separatists seeking more resources, leading to insurgent actions against Pakistan and Chinese interests. The Baloch Liberation Army is among the key groups involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 11:35 IST
Authorities have discovered the bullet-ridden bodies of nine passengers in Balochistan, Pakistan, as violence escalates in the troubled southwestern region. The victims were seized from buses on Thursday evening before this brutal slaying, officials reported on Friday.

Baloch separatists seeking a larger share of local resources are suspected to be behind these deadly attacks, although no group has officially claimed responsibility yet. Historically, such incidents involve those perceived as originating from Punjab, exacerbating ethnic tensions.

The Pakistani government accuses India of backing the insurgents, seeking to destabilize the region known for its rich mineral resources. As Baloch insurgents intensify their operations, the Pakistani military continues its intelligence-based offensive to counteract these threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

