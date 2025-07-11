Beed District Officer Nabbed in Rs 6 Lakh Bribery Scandal

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has exposed an alleged bribery case involving Chandrakant Chavan, chief officer of the Majalgaon Municipal Council in Beed district. He was apprehended while reportedly accepting a Rs 6 lakh bribe to clear a road work bill.

The ACB initiated action based on a complaint and successfully set up a trap to catch Chavan at his residence in Pitaji Nagari. The complainant had claimed that Chavan demanded Rs 12 lakh for approving the bill of Rs 2 crore.

Chavan was caught accepting the first payment of the alleged bribe. Although his residence was searched by law enforcement, no incriminating evidence was discovered, and formal charges against the accused are expected soon.

