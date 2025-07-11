Left Menu

Maharashtra's Tough Stance on Naxalism: New Security Bill Passed

The Maharashtra assembly has passed the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, aiming to combat unlawful activities of Left Wing Extremist organizations, specifically targeting urban Naxalism. The bill provides a legal framework to act against organizations rejecting the Indian Constitution, while preserving the rights to protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 13:24 IST
Maharashtra's Tough Stance on Naxalism: New Security Bill Passed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's legislative assembly has approved the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, a measure targeting the unlawful activities of Left Wing Extremist groups, including urban Naxalism.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed satisfaction with the bill's passage, noting it addresses organizations aiming to undermine the Indian Constitution, while maintaining democratic rights like protest.

The bill responds to a national call for states to legislate against Naxal-linked groups and follows similar laws in four other states, safeguarding constitutional order without infringing on legitimate protest rights.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025