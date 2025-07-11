Maharashtra's Tough Stance on Naxalism: New Security Bill Passed
The Maharashtra assembly has passed the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, aiming to combat unlawful activities of Left Wing Extremist organizations, specifically targeting urban Naxalism. The bill provides a legal framework to act against organizations rejecting the Indian Constitution, while preserving the rights to protest.
Maharashtra's legislative assembly has approved the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, a measure targeting the unlawful activities of Left Wing Extremist groups, including urban Naxalism.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed satisfaction with the bill's passage, noting it addresses organizations aiming to undermine the Indian Constitution, while maintaining democratic rights like protest.
The bill responds to a national call for states to legislate against Naxal-linked groups and follows similar laws in four other states, safeguarding constitutional order without infringing on legitimate protest rights.
