Cracking the 'Donkey Route': ED Raids in Punjab and Haryana

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a series of raids across Punjab and Haryana on Friday, targeting a complex money laundering operation rooted in illegal immigration channels. The investigation, dubbed the 'donkey route' case, aims to dismantle a network responsible for trafficking Indians to the United States.

Officials from the ED revealed that raids were conducted at seven locations in Mansa, Kurukshetra, and Karnal under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. These operations build on initial intelligence from searches conducted in July at 11 sites across both states.

In a significant breakthrough, the agency recovered 30 original passports and identified a range of agents involved in this illicit business. The investigation highlights the perilous journeys faced by immigrants and underscores the deception perpetrated by traffickers promising legal routes to the US.