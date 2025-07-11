Death Penalty for Mother in 'Rarest of the Rare' Child Murder Case
A court sentenced Priyanka to death for drowning her three children, while her partner Ashish received life imprisonment. The case was deemed 'rarest of the rare', and the surviving son, Sonu, provided crucial testimony. The court imposed heavy fines, partially awarded to Sonu.
A court in the region has handed down a death sentence to a woman named Priyanka for the murder of her three minor children by drowning them in the Sengar river. Her partner, Ashish, was sentenced to life imprisonment for his involvement.
The case, labeled as 'rarest of the rare', saw the woman's nine-year-old son, Sonu, survive his mother's attempt on his life, later delivering pivotal testimony that contributed to the conviction. Additional Sessions Judge Saif Ahmed presided over the trial and levied substantial fines, with 75% of the amount directed to Sonu.
The heinous act, committed on June 27, 2024, was reported after Priyanka, grieving her husband's death, formed a relationship with Ashish. Together, they drugged and drowned the children, with locals rescuing only the eldest. Both were arrested following an investigation prompted by a family complaint.
