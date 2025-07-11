Left Menu

Death Penalty for Mother in 'Rarest of the Rare' Child Murder Case

A court sentenced Priyanka to death for drowning her three children, while her partner Ashish received life imprisonment. The case was deemed 'rarest of the rare', and the surviving son, Sonu, provided crucial testimony. The court imposed heavy fines, partially awarded to Sonu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Auraiya | Updated: 11-07-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 14:12 IST
Death Penalty for Mother in 'Rarest of the Rare' Child Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in the region has handed down a death sentence to a woman named Priyanka for the murder of her three minor children by drowning them in the Sengar river. Her partner, Ashish, was sentenced to life imprisonment for his involvement.

The case, labeled as 'rarest of the rare', saw the woman's nine-year-old son, Sonu, survive his mother's attempt on his life, later delivering pivotal testimony that contributed to the conviction. Additional Sessions Judge Saif Ahmed presided over the trial and levied substantial fines, with 75% of the amount directed to Sonu.

The heinous act, committed on June 27, 2024, was reported after Priyanka, grieving her husband's death, formed a relationship with Ashish. Together, they drugged and drowned the children, with locals rescuing only the eldest. Both were arrested following an investigation prompted by a family complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025