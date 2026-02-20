Left Menu

Controversy and Conviction: Dr. Amol Kolhe's Speech on Shivaji

Dr. Amol Kolhe, an NCP leader and Lok Sabha MP, delivered a speech at Savitribai Phule Pune University on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, despite opposition from a small student group. Kolhe, known for his portrayal of Shivaji in television, emphasized the importance of separating politics from cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 20-02-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 20:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Amol Kolhe, a leader from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and a Member of Parliament, addressed Savitribai Phule Pune University on Friday. His speech, commemorating Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary, faced minor resistance from some students who objected to a political figure narrating cultural history.

Kolhe, who has played the historic roles of Chhatrapati Shivaji and his son Sambhaji in television series, stated in a social media post that he learned about the opposition only hours before his scheduled talk. Despite the objections, he felt compelled to deliver his lecture and respect the memory of the Maratha leader.

Speaking to the press before his lecture, Kolhe encouraged dissenters to engage in dialogue during his presentation. He reiterated his commitment to separating his political identity from his cultural endeavors, urging participants to appreciate the nuances of India's rich historical tapestry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

