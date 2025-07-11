Beyond Tribes: The Broader Impact of the Forest Rights Act in Goa

The Forest Rights Act, traditionally associated with safeguarding tribal land rights, has evolved to serve a diverse range of communities in Goa, reports a senior official.

Ajay Ramchandra Gaude, the state nodal officer for the Act, highlighted that of the 10,136 submissions, a significant number originate from 'Other Forest Dwellers' (OTFD). Under Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the state aims to resolve all claims by December 19, focusing on widespread inclusion beyond tribal groups. Claims, predominantly from Canacona, Dharbandora, and Sattari, indicate a broader scope of impact.

In contrast to perceptions, forests rights in Goa extend beyond tribal communities. While Sattari sees more non-ST claims, Dharbandora presents a varied picture with significant non-ST participation. Meanwhile, Canacona maintains a largely tribal representation. Local residents, including Vishant Ranganath Khandeparkar and Babita Nagesh Lambor, have expressed gratitude for obtaining land rights under the Act, reflecting diverse benefits received by Goa's forest inhabitants.

(With inputs from agencies.)