Yogi Adityanath Promises Swift Action at Janata Darshan
During a Janata Darshan programme in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath engaged with 200 attendees, promising quick resolution of their issues. He urged officials to tackle public concerns promptly, ensuring support for medical treatment costs. Necessary documentation was expedited for timely assistance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 11-07-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 15:24 IST
- Country:
- India
In a decisive stance during the Janata Darshan programme, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pledged to address public grievances without delay, engaging with 200 people at the Gorakhnath temple.
He reassured the attendees that their concerns would be handled swiftly, emphasizing the government's commitment to every citizen in need.
Adityanath instructed officials to expedite the resolution of issues, particularly those regarding medical treatment costs, demonstrating the administration's resolve to support the populace effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement