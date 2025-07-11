Yogi Adityanath Promises Swift Action at Janata Darshan

In a decisive stance during the Janata Darshan programme, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pledged to address public grievances without delay, engaging with 200 people at the Gorakhnath temple.

He reassured the attendees that their concerns would be handled swiftly, emphasizing the government's commitment to every citizen in need.

Adityanath instructed officials to expedite the resolution of issues, particularly those regarding medical treatment costs, demonstrating the administration's resolve to support the populace effectively.

