VCs Conference Advances NEP 2020 Goals, Charts Course to Viksit Bharat 2047

In a landmark gathering that underlined India’s bold educational transformation, the Ministry of Education successfully convened the Vice Chancellors Conference of Central Universities from 10th to 11th July 2025 at Kevadia, Gujarat. The two-day event, held under the visionary guidance of Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of State for Education Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, brought together Vice Chancellors (VCs) from Central Universities, senior Ministry officials, and academic leaders to assess the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and strategize for India’s educational future.

Reimagining Indian Education with NEP 2020

In his address at the conference’s concluding session, Dr. Sukanta Majumdar underscored how Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s vision of unity, discipline, and education formed the philosophical roots of NEP 2020. The minister described the policy not merely as a reform, but a renaissance in Indian education, combining global competitiveness with Indian values.

He noted that women’s participation in higher education had grown by 32%, rising from 1.57 crore in 2014–15 to 2.07 crore in 2021–22. Platforms like SWAYAM now enable 295 universities to allow up to 40% of academic credits via online courses. The platform is issuing around 9 lakh certificates annually—an affirmation of technology-driven inclusivity.

NEP 2020’s push for multilingualism was another focal point, with national-level entrance exams like JEE, NEET, and CUET being conducted in 13 regional languages, breaking down linguistic barriers in access to higher education.

One of NEP’s most transformative interventions, the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC), now includes 2.75 crore students and 1,667 Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). This flexible, student-centric approach is a game-changer for mobility and personalized learning pathways.

Secretary's Roadmap: Integration, Innovation, Inclusion

Dr. Vineet Joshi, Secretary (Higher Education), laid out clear directives for Central Universities. He emphasized that frameworks like the National Higher Education Qualification Framework (NHEQF), National Credit Framework (NCrF), and the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) represent more than academic policies—they mark a structural shift that must be implemented swiftly and systemically.

Calling for digital integration, Dr. Joshi advocated for embedding platforms like SWAYAM, APAAR, and SAMARTH into core academic and administrative workflows. These platforms are no longer optional enhancements but fundamental tools to ensure blended learning, credit portability, and e-governance.

He highlighted the need for data-driven, agile, and citizen-centric university governance, advocating measurable inclusivity across admissions, faculty diversity, and campus life. “Our HEIs must reflect the spirit of equity and inclusion,” Dr. Joshi stated.

Indian Knowledge Systems and Bharatiya Bhashas: From Legacy to Strength

A key emphasis was on promoting Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) and Bharatiya Bhashas. Far from being cultural add-ons, these were identified as academic resources and identity pillars. Universities were urged to:

Enrich libraries with IKS resources.

Launch language labs and knowledge clubs.

Establish IKS innovation incubation centres.

Enable student engagement in culturally rich environments.

Strategy Papers for Viksit Bharat 2047

A critical outcome of the conference was the directive for each Central University to prepare a strategy paper for building toward Viksit Bharat 2047. These strategic documents must include:

Multidisciplinary curriculum integration.

Mainstreaming of Indian Knowledge Systems.

Tech-driven skilling and upskilling programs.

Campus innovation ecosystems blending technology with tradition.

Institutionalizing Vice Chancellor conferences at individual campuses to foster decentralized dialogue.

Key Thematic Sessions: Insights from Ground-Level Implementation

The conference was designed around high-impact thematic sessions grounded in real-world institutional experiences.

Day 1 Highlights:

Structural and Academic Reforms: Discussions on NHEQF, NCrF, and FYUP highlighted a shift towards flexible, modular, and multidisciplinary education with seamless academic mobility. Future of Work: Emphasized aligning curricula with emerging job roles and industry-relevant skills, ensuring that graduates are future-ready. Digital Education Platforms: SWAYAM, SWAYAM Plus, and APAAR were spotlighted as scalable solutions for multilingual e-content, hybrid learning, and academic credit transfer. E-Governance (SAMARTH): Focused on transparency, operational efficiency, and data integration for governance in higher education institutions. Equity in HEIs: Addressed bridging regional and socio-cultural disparities to ensure inclusive participation and equal opportunity in education. Bhartiya Bhasha and IKS: Central Universities were tasked with leading indigenous language integration and revival of civilizational knowledge frameworks.

Day 2 Highlights:

Research and Innovation: Covered programs like ANRF (Anusandhan National Research Foundation), CoEs (Centres of Excellence), and the PM Research Fellowship to strengthen India's R&D base. Ranking and Accreditation: Strategies were shared to enhance global visibility and domestic accountability through NAAC, NIRF, and quality audits. Internationalisation: With the Study in India programme and regulations for Foreign Higher Educational Institutions (FHEIs), India is poised to become a global education hub. Faculty Development: The Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Programme (MMTTP) was recognized as vital for equipping educators with modern pedagogies and continuous professional growth.

Participating Institutions

The diversity and strength of India’s education ecosystem were on full display with institutions like:

University of Delhi, JNU, BHU, Jamia Millia Islamia, IGNOU

Visva-Bharati, Nalanda University, Tripura University, Assam University

Central University of Kashmir, Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University

Tata Institute of Social Sciences, South Asian University, Kendriya Hindi Sansthan

A Holistic Beginning

The conference began with a yoga session on 10th July, reflecting NEP 2020’s holistic vision of education that integrates physical, mental, and spiritual well-being—an embodiment of India’s civilizational ethos in modern education.

Conclusion: From Vision to Action

The Vice Chancellors Conference in Kevadia marked a significant inflection point in India's higher education journey. By uniting voices from academia, governance, and policy under the shared vision of NEP 2020 and Viksit Bharat 2047, the event laid the foundation for a deeply transformative and inclusive education system.

As India accelerates toward becoming a global knowledge superpower, the roadmap discussed at Kevadia will ensure that Central Universities lead the way—not just in policy compliance, but in vision, innovation, and national pride.