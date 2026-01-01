Chelsea Coach Enzo Maresca Departs Amid Tensions with Club Hierarchy

Enzo Maresca's tenure as Chelsea head coach concluded on Thursday following reported tensions with the club's hierarchy. The Italian manager, who was in the middle of his second season, had notably achieved victories in the Conference League and Club World Cup during his first year.

Despite Chelsea's current fifth place in the Premier League and progress to the League Cup semifinals, the club has struggled in recent league matches. A club statement suggested that the decision to part ways with Maresca was mutual, aiming to 'get the season back on track' with Champions League qualification still a key target.

The club has seen significant investment in new players post-2022's American takeover. Despite a promising young squad, managers have struggled to stabilize the team's performance. The club is now seeking its fifth permanent head coach within a turbulent three-and-a-half-year period.

(With inputs from agencies.)