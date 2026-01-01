Left Menu

Chelsea Coach Enzo Maresca Departs Amid Tensions with Club Hierarchy

Enzo Maresca has left his role as Chelsea head coach after reported conflicts with the club's hierarchy. Despite successes last season, Chelsea's recent form has been inconsistent, leading to Maresca's departure. The club seeks a new manager as it aims to meet significant objectives across four competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 01-01-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 19:53 IST
Chelsea Coach Enzo Maresca Departs Amid Tensions with Club Hierarchy
Enzo Maresca
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Enzo Maresca's tenure as Chelsea head coach concluded on Thursday following reported tensions with the club's hierarchy. The Italian manager, who was in the middle of his second season, had notably achieved victories in the Conference League and Club World Cup during his first year.

Despite Chelsea's current fifth place in the Premier League and progress to the League Cup semifinals, the club has struggled in recent league matches. A club statement suggested that the decision to part ways with Maresca was mutual, aiming to 'get the season back on track' with Champions League qualification still a key target.

The club has seen significant investment in new players post-2022's American takeover. Despite a promising young squad, managers have struggled to stabilize the team's performance. The club is now seeking its fifth permanent head coach within a turbulent three-and-a-half-year period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold Biscuit Smuggler Nabbed Near Indo-Bangladesh Border

Gold Biscuit Smuggler Nabbed Near Indo-Bangladesh Border

 India
2
Domen Prevc Dominates the Four Hills: Gravity's Worst Nightmare

Domen Prevc Dominates the Four Hills: Gravity's Worst Nightmare

 Germany
3
Betrayal and Blood: Gurugram Love Triangle Turns Violent

Betrayal and Blood: Gurugram Love Triangle Turns Violent

 India
4
ED Uncovers Multicrore Fraud in Gujarat: Silver, Gold, and Cash Seized

ED Uncovers Multicrore Fraud in Gujarat: Silver, Gold, and Cash Seized

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026