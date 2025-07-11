Left Menu

Beyond Compliance: Empowering Women in the Workplace

A senior Delhi official highlights the need for cultural shifts in workplaces to better support women, emphasizing reforms beyond legal compliance. At a key conference, the importance of fully implementing the POSH Act and the provision of supportive facilities were stressed to ensure women's safety and dignity at work.

  • India

During the third National POSH Conclave and Excellence Awards 2025 hosted by the Centre of Skill Development and Training, Dr. Rashmi Singh, Secretary of Delhi's Department of Women and Child Development, called for significant cultural shifts within workplaces to enhance safety and dignity for women employees.

Dr. Singh argued that current efforts shouldn't stop at fulfilling legal obligations but strive to create truly inclusive work environments. She advocated for comprehensive implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act's three pillars: prevention, prohibition, and redressal.

Emphasizing the importance of supportive infrastructure like crèches and safe transport, she urged for the creation of a conducive work environment where every woman can pursue her career with dignity and safety.

