Beyond Compliance: Empowering Women in the Workplace

During the third National POSH Conclave and Excellence Awards 2025 hosted by the Centre of Skill Development and Training, Dr. Rashmi Singh, Secretary of Delhi's Department of Women and Child Development, called for significant cultural shifts within workplaces to enhance safety and dignity for women employees.

Dr. Singh argued that current efforts shouldn't stop at fulfilling legal obligations but strive to create truly inclusive work environments. She advocated for comprehensive implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act's three pillars: prevention, prohibition, and redressal.

Emphasizing the importance of supportive infrastructure like crèches and safe transport, she urged for the creation of a conducive work environment where every woman can pursue her career with dignity and safety.

