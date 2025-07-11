Left Menu

Cambodia's Citizenship Revocation Amendment: A Political Tool?

The Cambodian National Assembly has passed a constitutional amendment allowing the government to draft legislation to revoke citizenship from those guilty of conspiring with foreign nations against Cambodia. Critics argue the move is a tactic by Prime Minister Hun Manet to suppress dissent and eliminate political rivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phnompenh | Updated: 11-07-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 16:43 IST
Cambodia's Citizenship Revocation Amendment: A Political Tool?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Cambodian National Assembly has unanimously passed a constitutional amendment aimed at revoking citizenship from those conspiring with foreign nations against national interests. This legal shift, targeting individuals found guilty of treason, enables the government to draft new legislation for the first time.

Critics have called this move a strategic crackdown by Prime Minister Hun Manet and his supporters to quash dissent and remove political adversaries. The amendment affects lifelong, dual, and granted Cambodian citizens, stirring fears among opposition figures known for their dual citizenship.

Justice Minister Koeut Rith confirmed a draft bill is underway and stressed its urgency following incidents like the Cambodian-Thai border conflict. Despite the controversial nature of the amendment, the Cambodian leadership claims it mirrors legislation from other nations, including the United States.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025