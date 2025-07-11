Cambodia's Citizenship Revocation Amendment: A Political Tool?

The Cambodian National Assembly has unanimously passed a constitutional amendment aimed at revoking citizenship from those conspiring with foreign nations against national interests. This legal shift, targeting individuals found guilty of treason, enables the government to draft new legislation for the first time.

Critics have called this move a strategic crackdown by Prime Minister Hun Manet and his supporters to quash dissent and remove political adversaries. The amendment affects lifelong, dual, and granted Cambodian citizens, stirring fears among opposition figures known for their dual citizenship.

Justice Minister Koeut Rith confirmed a draft bill is underway and stressed its urgency following incidents like the Cambodian-Thai border conflict. Despite the controversial nature of the amendment, the Cambodian leadership claims it mirrors legislation from other nations, including the United States.