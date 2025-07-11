Left Menu

Maharashtra's Loudspeaker Removal: A Silence for Peace

In Maharashtra, 3,367 loudspeakers have been removed from places of worship in an effort to reduce noise pollution. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that this initiative was implemented without causing religious or communal tension. Special measures, including flying squads, are being put in place for legal compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 17:51 IST
Maharashtra's Loudspeaker Removal: A Silence for Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra has successfully removed 3,367 loudspeakers from places of worship, signaling a significant step towards reducing noise pollution across the state, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the assembly.

In Mumbai alone, police have taken down 1,608 loudspeakers without sparking any religious or communal tensions. Fadnavis emphasized that all religious sites in Mumbai are now free from loudspeakers.

Ensuring strict compliance, Fadnavis announced that police officials will be held accountable for unauthorized reinstallation of loudspeakers. The government is forming flying squads to monitor the situation closely, as highlighted during an assembly session with various MLAs raising concerns over the impact of noise pollution on local communities and wildlife.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025