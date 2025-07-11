Maharashtra's Loudspeaker Removal: A Silence for Peace

Maharashtra has successfully removed 3,367 loudspeakers from places of worship, signaling a significant step towards reducing noise pollution across the state, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the assembly.

In Mumbai alone, police have taken down 1,608 loudspeakers without sparking any religious or communal tensions. Fadnavis emphasized that all religious sites in Mumbai are now free from loudspeakers.

Ensuring strict compliance, Fadnavis announced that police officials will be held accountable for unauthorized reinstallation of loudspeakers. The government is forming flying squads to monitor the situation closely, as highlighted during an assembly session with various MLAs raising concerns over the impact of noise pollution on local communities and wildlife.