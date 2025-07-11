Left Menu

Delhi High Court Upholds Acquittal in High-Profile Suicide Case

The Delhi High Court has upheld the acquittal of a woman and her family in a suicide abetment case involving the death of Vijay Singh. The court ruled that no specific action suggested abetment on the part of his wife or her family, and dismissed the appeal by the deceased's parents.

Updated: 11-07-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 18:12 IST
The Delhi High Court has confirmed the acquittal of Urmila and her family members in the widely discussed case concerning the suicide of Vijay Singh. The court found no evidence of incitement by the accused to the extent that could be deemed as abetment of suicide.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna observed that the suicide note lacked details indicating coercion or incitement and dismissed claims of threats regarding a false dowry case. The court noted that the deceased was unhappy but affirmed there was no concrete evidence linking his wife or her family to his decision to end his life.

The decision reiterated the findings of the trial court and dismissed an appeal from the deceased's parents who alleged harassment. The high court upheld that testimonies from the husband's family did not provide substantial evidence of abetment.

