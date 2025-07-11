Left Menu

Remembering Srebrenica: A Legacy of Pain and Perseverance

Thousands gathered to honor the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre, where over 8,000 Bosniak men and boys were killed by Bosnian Serb forces. Families buried newly identified remains as dignitaries vowed to remember the atrocity. Despite international acknowledgment of genocide, political tensions persist in Bosnia and Serbia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 18:22 IST
Thousands of Bosnians gathered to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre, one of Europe's most harrowing atrocities since World War Two. Over 8,000 Muslim Bosniak men and boys were executed by Bosnian Serb forces during the 1992-1995 war. On Friday, families laid to rest the partial remains of seven victims alongside thousands already interred at the memorial in Srebrenica.

The massacre, which took place in a designated U.N. safe area, continues to cast a long shadow over Bosnia and Herzegovina. Survivors, families, and dignitaries attended a solemn ceremony, offering prayers and tributes. Many families buried even a few remains to finally give their loved ones a resting place. The events of Srebrenica, once declared genocide by international courts, remain a contentious issue, with Serb leaders disputing the official accounts.

European Council President Antonio Costa and Britain's King Charles reaffirmed their commitment to preserving the memory of Srebrenica. During the commemoration, nearly 7,000 participated in a peace march retracing a route to escape from the Bosnian Serb forces. The international community reflects on its failure to prevent the horror, pledging that such tragedies must never happen again.

