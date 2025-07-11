SA Expands Sexual Offences Courts, Boosts Justice and Anti-Corruption Efforts

In a decisive step toward strengthening the justice system and protecting vulnerable communities, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi has announced the expansion of Sexual Offences Courts and intensified efforts in fighting gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF). The announcement was made during the tabling of the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development’s 2025/26 Budget Vote in Parliament.

Strengthening Justice in Rural Communities

Minister Kubayi revealed that 16 new Sexual Offences Courts will be established, with a particular focus on underserved rural areas, along with two additional Thuthuzela Care Centres (TCCs). This expansion is part of a broader strategy to decentralize access to justice and provide victim-centric support services to survivors of sexual crimes.

“The Sexual Offences Courts shall assist to deal with the alarming figures of sexual violence in the country and offer support services that are tailor-made for survivors of sex crime,” said Kubayi.

The Minister emphasized that the justice system must put victims first to prevent secondary victimization and case mismanagement, which often result in perpetrators escaping accountability.

National Progress in GBVF Cases

In the 2024/25 financial year, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) achieved 3,697 convictions for sexual offences. Notably, 79% of these convictions resulted in direct imprisonment, demonstrating a stern stance against sexual violence.

44,147 survivors accessed services at 66 TCCs nationwide.

60,518 DNA samples were processed through a joint effort with the South African Police Service (SAPS) as part of the DNA Project, a critical tool in tracking repeat offenders and serial rapists.

To close loopholes, the department is working to ensure that all convicted sex offenders are registered in the National Register for Sexual Offenders (NRSO). Kubayi also confirmed plans to review legislation that currently limits the public accessibility of the NRSO, aligning legal frameworks with public demand for transparency.

Another major step includes a new service delivery protocol mandating that protection orders be served by court clerks within 24 hours of issuance—an urgent safeguard for victims of domestic abuse and GBVF.

Advancing TRC Commitments and Restorative Justice

On the legacy of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), the Minister called for collective action to heal historical divisions and uphold promises made to apartheid-era victims.

Approved by Parliament in 2003, TRC reparations include:

A once-off grant of R30,000

Medical benefits and social assistance

Symbolic gestures such as monuments

Community rehabilitation

TRC Reparations in Numbers:

R53 million paid in interim reparations

R500 million disbursed for final individual grants

11,934 learners funded in basic education (R137 million)

1,922 students funded in higher education (R132 million)

Under the Gallows Exhumation Project, out of 180 remains recovered, 76 have been returned to families, with two final handovers planned for completion this year.

Investigations into TRC-related criminal cases continue, with:

158 separate investigations

7 reopened inquests

10 formal inquests

6 finalized inquests

2 criminal convictions

Importantly, President Cyril Ramaphosa has established a Judicial Commission of Inquiry, chaired by retired Constitutional Court Judge Sisi Khampepe, to probe alleged efforts to obstruct TRC prosecutions—a result of settlements with families of apartheid-era victims.

Fighting Fraud and Corruption with New Tools

The Department has also sharpened its focus on financial integrity and anti-corruption enforcement, in collaboration with the SIU, SAPS, SARS, and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI).

Highlights of recent anti-corruption recoveries:

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) recovered R3.9 billion through its Corporate Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanism.

The SIU secured: R833 million in cash recoveries R1.3 billion in seized assets R5.6 billion in invalidated contracts R2.7 billion in prevented losses



Kubayi noted that the Special Tribunal, created to expedite cases, has become a cornerstone in recovering public funds and prosecuting corruption.

SIU’s Lifestyle Audit Unit: A New Era in Oversight

To further professionalize its work, the SIU will soon launch a dedicated Lifestyle Audit Unit as a permanent capability to detect unexplained wealth, financial irregularities, and illicit enrichment. The initiative includes the procurement of advanced analytics software for evidence-based investigations.

The Minister reaffirmed the SIU’s commitment to protecting whistle-blowers and safeguarding investigators, essential to preserving the integrity of the state’s anti-corruption apparatus.

A Rights-Based Justice System for All

As the Budget Vote concluded, Kubayi called on all South Africans to support the country’s justice and accountability infrastructure. From GBVF survivors to apartheid-era victims and citizens battling systemic corruption, the department’s expanded mandate aims to restore faith in justice and uphold the values of dignity, protection, and redress.