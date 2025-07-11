Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Pledges Prompt Solutions at Janata Darshan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacted with people at a Janata Darshan, promising prompt solutions to their issues. He emphasized government support for the needy, specifically addressing requests for medical assistance, and directed officials to expedite the resolution process.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath engaged with 200 individuals on Friday during a Janata Darshan, promising swift resolutions to their concerns.

Speaking at the Gorakhnath temple site, Adityanath assured attendees of government support, emphasizing effective issue resolution without negligence.

Several individuals sought financial help for medical costs, prompting the Chief Minister to instruct officials to expedite estimations and ensure timely aid.

