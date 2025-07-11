Supreme Court Refuses to Extend Bail for Former MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker

The Supreme Court has instructed former Congress MLA from Haryana, Dharam Singh Chhoker, to return to jail by July 12 in connection with a multi-crore rupees money laundering case. The court refused to entertain his appeal against a Punjab and Haryana High Court order, citing inaccuracies in his legal team's submissions.

The bench, comprising Justices Rajesh Bindal and R Mahadevan, noted that misleading statements were made in previous hearings. Despite Chhoker's claims of medical conditions, the evidence showed he had been discharged from the hospital. The court took a strict stance, emphasizing the need for integrity in legal representations.

Chhoker, accused of a Rs 600 crore scam involving 3,700 homebuyers, was arrested in May. Although granted interim bail on medical grounds, the bail was designated a 'one-time measure.' His legal counsel argued this condition was unreasonable, highlighting procedural violations during his arrest. However, the Supreme Court upheld the High Court's initial decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)