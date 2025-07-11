Ex-CJIs Raise Concerns Over Amendment Bill for Simultaneous Elections

Former Chief Justices of India, D Y Chandrachud and J S Khehar, have raised concerns over certain provisions in the constitutional amendment bill that proposes simultaneous elections. They questioned the powers the bill grants to the Election Commission but dismissed claims that it violates the Constitutional structure.

The jurists pointed out that the bill allows the Election Commission significant discretion under Section 82A(5) to decide assembly election timing. The timing should be scrutinized, they suggested, as it gives leeway to synchronize state assembly elections with the Lok Sabha polls without parliamentary oversight.

Amid widespread debate, they proposed that the bill should address grey areas, like elections during short assembly terms, and suggested clarifications for emergencies. BJP MP P P Chaudhary, heading the committee, emphasized undertaking thorough discussions to make sound policy recommendations.

(With inputs from agencies.)