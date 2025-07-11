Left Menu

International Tensions: Teen Cyclist Detained in Iran

Lennart Monterlos, a French-German cyclist, has been detained in Iran for unspecified offences. France and Germany warn citizens against travel there amid accusations of 'state hostages' policies. This arrest raises concerns over Iran's use of foreign nationals as diplomatic leverage, adding to regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 11-07-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 19:27 IST
The French-German cyclist, Lennart Monterlos, who went missing last month, has been detained in Iran for an unspecified offence, as stated by Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. French Prime Minister François Bayrou confirmed Monterlos' detention but refrained from discussing details to avoid complicating diplomatic efforts.

French authorities have also engaged with Iranian officials regarding Monterlos' case, with France's Foreign Ministry maintaining contact with the family and emphasizing their pre-existing travel warnings for Iran. Meanwhile, the German Foreign Ministry acknowledged the case but chose not to comment, reiterating their advisory against travel to Iran.

Monterlos is now recognized as the third French national detained in Iran, which faces accusations from France of engaging in 'hostage diplomacy.' Alongside Monterlos, Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris, detained on allegedly unfounded charges, exemplify the precarious situation of French nationals in Iran, highlighting the tense diplomatic landscape.

