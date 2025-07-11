Left Menu

Wine Trade Uncertainty Looms Over EU-US Agreement

The CEEV, a European wine lobby group, announced concerns over the lack of preferential treatment for wine in an upcoming EU-US trade agreement. CEEV President Marzia Varvaglione expressed worry that wine might be excluded from the list of sensitive goods in the deal package.

Paris | Updated: 11-07-2025 19:34 IST
The European wine industry is facing potential challenges as the CEEV, a prominent lobby group, voiced concerns about upcoming EU-US trade negotiations.

The CEEV has stated that wine products may not receive preferential treatment in any forthcoming agreement.

CEEV President Marzia Varvaglione expressed worry over the possible exclusion of wine from the list of sensitive goods in the current deal package.

