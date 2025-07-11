Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's Precision Strike Stuns Terror Targets

Under Operation Sindoor, India effectively targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan as disclosed by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Speaking at IIT Madras, Doval highlighted technological advancements and indigenous content in the mission. Criticizing foreign media for misinformation, he emphasized India's technological growth and resilience.

Updated: 11-07-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 19:56 IST
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval announced on Friday that India successfully executed Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan with precision. Doval challenged the foreign media to provide evidence of any damage to Indian structures, asserting the operation's effectiveness.

Speaking at IIT Madras's convocation, Doval emphasized the importance of indigenous technology in modern warfare. The mission, carried out in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack, showcased India's technological maturity, including the use of BrahMos missiles and advanced surveillance systems.

Addressing the convocation along with Padma Vibhushan awardee Padma Subrahmanyam, Doval lauded the operation's success as a testament to India's commitment to security. Additionally, he underscored the need for technological advancement, noting India's rapid 5G development compared to China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

