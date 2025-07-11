Left Menu

Temple Visit Turns Chaotic: Family Assaulted During Rain in Rajasthan

A family visiting the Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan's Sikar district was allegedly beaten by shopkeepers when seeking shelter from rain. Four individuals, including two shopkeepers, were arrested. The incident unfolded after the family was asked to vacate a shop's premises, leading to an altercation.

Updated: 11-07-2025 19:58 IST
A visit to the Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan's Sikar district turned into a nightmare for a family from Madhya Pradesh, when they faced an unexpected assault during a rainstorm. Allegedly, two shopkeepers and their employees beat the family for taking temporary shelter in front of a shop.

According to police, the family, consisting of eight members including three women and a minor, were initially asked to leave the shop's premises. When a female member protested, a heated argument erupted, escalating to violence when others joined in wielding sticks.

Police, alerted by locals, swiftly apprehended four individuals connected to the attack. An official statement from Khatu Shyamji Station House Officer Pawan Kumar confirmed the arrests and stated that a fifth suspect remains at large. The family has since filed an official complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

