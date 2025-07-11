Jharkhand Assembly's Monsoon Session Unveils Bold Initiatives

The monsoon session of the Jharkhand Assembly is slated to commence on August 1, as decided in a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. This session will span five working days, providing a critical timeframe for legislative developments.

Among the significant decisions made, the cabinet has approved a six percent increase in the dearness allowance for its employees, effective from January 1. This revision under the Sixth Central Pay Commission will adjust the DA to 252 percent of the basic pay, enhancing the financial welfare of government employees.

Additionally, the cabinet sanctioned the procurement of 1,255 four-wheelers and 1,697 two-wheelers for police stations across the state, allocating Rs 126.38 crore and Rs 20.41 crore respectively for these purchases. These measures underscore the state's commitment to strengthening law enforcement infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)