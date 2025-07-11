Resilience Amid Ruins: Ukraine's Journey Through Conflict and Recovery

In the wake of Russia's 2022 invasion, nearly 10 million Ukrainians have been uprooted, with around 3.8 million displaced internally and 5.6 million fleeing abroad. Despite the harrowing circumstances, many refugees wish to remain near their homes, as confirmed by the UN refugee agency's representative for Ukraine.

Amid escalating conflict and recent attacks on Kyiv and Kharkiv, Karolina Lindholm Billing, the UNHCR's representative, emphasized the critical need for international support. She stressed the dual necessity of aiding those fleeing frontline areas and contributing to Ukraine's immediate recovery efforts.

At the recent Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome, European leaders promoted private investments to aid in Ukraine's rebuilding. Agreements are set to unlock over 10 billion euros in investments, alongside the creation of a European Flagship Fund for Ukraine's reconstruction. Additionally, a headquarters for a future stabilization force was agreed upon in Paris, while new drone attacks from Russia continue to heighten humanitarian needs.