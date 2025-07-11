Left Menu

Resilience Amid Ruins: Ukraine's Journey Through Conflict and Recovery

The Russian invasion of Ukraine displaced millions, with many preferring to stay close to home. Continued international support is crucial for those affected by the ongoing conflict. The UNHCR works to aid Ukrainians, while investments and strategic plans for post-war recovery are being solidified at the Ukraine Recovery Conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 11-07-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 20:18 IST
Resilience Amid Ruins: Ukraine's Journey Through Conflict and Recovery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

In the wake of Russia's 2022 invasion, nearly 10 million Ukrainians have been uprooted, with around 3.8 million displaced internally and 5.6 million fleeing abroad. Despite the harrowing circumstances, many refugees wish to remain near their homes, as confirmed by the UN refugee agency's representative for Ukraine.

Amid escalating conflict and recent attacks on Kyiv and Kharkiv, Karolina Lindholm Billing, the UNHCR's representative, emphasized the critical need for international support. She stressed the dual necessity of aiding those fleeing frontline areas and contributing to Ukraine's immediate recovery efforts.

At the recent Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome, European leaders promoted private investments to aid in Ukraine's rebuilding. Agreements are set to unlock over 10 billion euros in investments, alongside the creation of a European Flagship Fund for Ukraine's reconstruction. Additionally, a headquarters for a future stabilization force was agreed upon in Paris, while new drone attacks from Russia continue to heighten humanitarian needs.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025