Electricity Outage in Delhi's Jai Hind Camp Sparks Allegations of Discrimination

In the Jai Hind Camp of Delhi, home to Bengali-speaking migrants, residents have been without electricity and water for over three days. Accusations of administrative negligence and discrimination have arisen, with electricity being cut without notice. This issue reflects broader tensions affecting Bengali-speaking communities in India.

Updated: 11-07-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 20:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, the slum dwellers of Jai Hind Camp, primarily Bengali-speaking migrants from West Bengal's Cooch Behar, have faced a three-day spell without electricity and water. The cut has led to allegations of discrimination and neglect by authorities, as they remain mired in difficult conditions.

Residents report that electricity was cut without prior notice despite cleared dues, and efforts to address the issue with local authorities have been unfruitful. The situation exacerbates the current monsoon hardships, leaving families in darkness and struggling with basic necessities.

The incident has prompted reactions at the state level, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee highlighting a pattern of targeting Bengali communities across various states. This situation has revived fears of regional and linguistic bias amid declining living conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

