Shiv Sena MLA's Canteen Clash Spurs Political and Public Outrage

A non-cognisable case was registered against Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad and a supporter for assaulting a canteen worker at an MLA hostel in Mumbai. The incident followed claims of being served stale food. The case prompted public outrage, and police action was initiated based on video evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 20:30 IST
In a shocking incident that has drawn widespread criticism, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, accompanied by a supporter, assaulted a canteen worker at the Akashwani MLA hostel in Mumbai. The attack, which followed the alleged serving of stale food, was captured on video and quickly went viral, sparking outrage across Maharashtra.

The police registered a non-cognisable case against Gaikwad three days after the incident, following a directive from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The Chief Minister stated that a probe should have commenced despite the absence of a formal complaint, as is required for minor offenses not mandating immediate arrests.

Amid the political turmoil caused by the incident, Gaikwad has remained unapologetic, declaring he would repeat his actions if necessary. The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has since suspended the caterer's license for violating food safety norms, adding an administrative angle to the unfolding saga.

