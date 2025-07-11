Left Menu

VHP Calls for Stringent Anti-Conversion Law in Rajasthan

The Vishva Hindu Parishad has urged the Rajasthan government to enact a strict law against forced religious conversions. During a meeting with Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, VHP leaders highlighted the rise of illegal conversions, especially in tribal communities, underlining their threat to cultural identity and national unity.

Updated: 11-07-2025 21:24 IST
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called on the Rajasthan government to adopt a stringent legislative approach against forced religious conversions within the state. A delegation from the organization met with Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, insisting on immediate legal measures.

VHP National Spokesperson Amitosh Pareek expressed grave concerns about the increasing frequency of forced conversions. 'This alarming trend necessitates a rigorous legal framework to address these unlawful conversions,' said Pareek.

The delegation, led by VHP Central President Alok Kumar, highlighted the negative impact on tribal communities, stating that the survival of unique cultural traditions depends on urgent legal intervention.

