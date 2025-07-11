VHP Calls for Stringent Anti-Conversion Law in Rajasthan

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called on the Rajasthan government to adopt a stringent legislative approach against forced religious conversions within the state. A delegation from the organization met with Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, insisting on immediate legal measures.

VHP National Spokesperson Amitosh Pareek expressed grave concerns about the increasing frequency of forced conversions. 'This alarming trend necessitates a rigorous legal framework to address these unlawful conversions,' said Pareek.

The delegation, led by VHP Central President Alok Kumar, highlighted the negative impact on tribal communities, stating that the survival of unique cultural traditions depends on urgent legal intervention.