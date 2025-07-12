Left Menu

U.S. Approves $100M Military Sale to Lebanon

The U.S. State Department has approved a potential $100 million military sale to Lebanon, involving A-29 Super Tucano aircraft sustainment and related equipment. The aircraft are versatile, serving multiple missions including training and light attack, according to the Pentagon's Friday statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-07-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 01:00 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. State Department gave the green light for a $100 million prospective sale of military equipment to Lebanon, as announced by the Pentagon on Friday. The deal includes sustainment and other essentials for A-29 Super Tucano aircraft.

The A-29 Super Tucano, known for its multimission capabilities, is used primarily for training and light attack roles. This sale reflects the ongoing military cooperation between the two nations.

The Pentagon's statement highlights the aircraft's versatility, adding a significant boost to Lebanon's defense capabilities amid regional challenges.

