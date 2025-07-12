U.S. Approves $100M Military Sale to Lebanon

The U.S. State Department gave the green light for a $100 million prospective sale of military equipment to Lebanon, as announced by the Pentagon on Friday. The deal includes sustainment and other essentials for A-29 Super Tucano aircraft.

The A-29 Super Tucano, known for its multimission capabilities, is used primarily for training and light attack roles. This sale reflects the ongoing military cooperation between the two nations.

The Pentagon's statement highlights the aircraft's versatility, adding a significant boost to Lebanon's defense capabilities amid regional challenges.