In response to a crash that claimed the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has grounded four aircraft owned by VSR Ventures. The decision comes after a special safety audit revealed multiple compliance lapses within the organization.

The crash involved a Learjet 45, prompting DGCA to conduct a comprehensive audit that uncovered non-compliances in areas such as airworthiness and flight operations. DGCA's investigation cited gaps in maintenance procedures, leading to the grounding of specific Learjet models until compliance with airworthiness standards is assured.

VSR Ventures has been tasked with providing a root cause analysis of the observed non-compliances, which will be reviewed by DGCA to determine further actions. While the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is expected to release a preliminary report on the crash soon, some speculate potential conspiracy factors.

