Strengthening Ties: Lavrov's Strategic Visit to North Korea

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in North Korea, as confirmed by North Korea's state media KCNA. This visit marks the latest development in improving relations between the two countries.

Lavrov's itinerary, which extends to Sunday, includes meetings with North Korean counterparts. The visit also highlights North Korea's increased commitment to supporting Russia, with reports indicating plans to send thousands of soldiers and military engineers for reconstruction efforts in Russia's devastated regions.

After concluding his North Korean engagements, Lavrov plans to visit China for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting, further solidifying Russia's strategic alliances in the region.