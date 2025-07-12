Mass Layoffs Shake US State Department as Critics Warn of Global Diplomatic Diminution
The US State Department recently let go over 1,300 employees under a reorganization plan initiated by the Trump administration, which critics argue may harm America's global standing. The layoffs, affecting both civil servants and foreign service officers, have been met with protests and widespread bipartisan concern.
- Country:
- United States
Layoff notices reached 1,107 civil servants and 246 foreign service officers based in the US, as shared by an unnamed senior department official. The dismissals are part of broader federal government restructuring efforts, drawing protests from former diplomats and officials.
Protesters expressed concerns about the resulting reduction in diplomatic expertise amid global instability. The American Foreign Service Association has criticized these job cuts as detrimental to national interests, emphasizing the need to maintain diplomatic integrity and expertise during pressing international situations.
