Mass Layoffs Shake US State Department as Critics Warn of Global Diplomatic Diminution

The US State Department has dismissed over 1,300 employees, a move linked to the Trump administration's significant reorganization plan. Critics are worried about the potential damage to America's global leadership as layoffs impact both civil servants and foreign service officers.

Layoff notices reached 1,107 civil servants and 246 foreign service officers based in the US, as shared by an unnamed senior department official. The dismissals are part of broader federal government restructuring efforts, drawing protests from former diplomats and officials.

Protesters expressed concerns about the resulting reduction in diplomatic expertise amid global instability. The American Foreign Service Association has criticized these job cuts as detrimental to national interests, emphasizing the need to maintain diplomatic integrity and expertise during pressing international situations.