Mystery of Missing Amarnath Yatri in Ganderbal
An Amarnath pilgrim named Surinder Pal Arora went missing in the Ganderbal district after high-altitude sickness led to erratic behavior. Despite extensive efforts by police and rescue teams, including drones, his whereabouts remain unknown.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-07-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 12:58 IST
A mystifying incident unfolded in the Ganderbal district, where an Amarnath pilgrim, Surinder Pal Arora, is reported missing after a midnight episode of erratic behavior.
Arora, from Ludhiana, was on a journey from Brarimarg to Railpathri when he apparently succumbed to high-altitude sickness. Witnesses report that he began to act unusually, taking cold showers and eventually jumping from a railing near Z-Morh.
A large-scale search operation has been launched involving police, Mountain Rescue Teams, and various disaster response forces. Drones are also being used in the search, but Arora's location is yet to be discovered.
