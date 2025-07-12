Left Menu

Mystery of Missing Amarnath Yatri in Ganderbal

An Amarnath pilgrim named Surinder Pal Arora went missing in the Ganderbal district after high-altitude sickness led to erratic behavior. Despite extensive efforts by police and rescue teams, including drones, his whereabouts remain unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-07-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 12:58 IST
Mystery of Missing Amarnath Yatri in Ganderbal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A mystifying incident unfolded in the Ganderbal district, where an Amarnath pilgrim, Surinder Pal Arora, is reported missing after a midnight episode of erratic behavior.

Arora, from Ludhiana, was on a journey from Brarimarg to Railpathri when he apparently succumbed to high-altitude sickness. Witnesses report that he began to act unusually, taking cold showers and eventually jumping from a railing near Z-Morh.

A large-scale search operation has been launched involving police, Mountain Rescue Teams, and various disaster response forces. Drones are also being used in the search, but Arora's location is yet to be discovered.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025