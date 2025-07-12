Mystery of Missing Amarnath Yatri in Ganderbal

A mystifying incident unfolded in the Ganderbal district, where an Amarnath pilgrim, Surinder Pal Arora, is reported missing after a midnight episode of erratic behavior.

Arora, from Ludhiana, was on a journey from Brarimarg to Railpathri when he apparently succumbed to high-altitude sickness. Witnesses report that he began to act unusually, taking cold showers and eventually jumping from a railing near Z-Morh.

A large-scale search operation has been launched involving police, Mountain Rescue Teams, and various disaster response forces. Drones are also being used in the search, but Arora's location is yet to be discovered.