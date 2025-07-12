Tragic Accident: Brothers Succumb to Poisonous Gas in Well Rescue Attempt

In a tragic turn of events, two brothers lost their lives in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district after exposure to poisonous gas in a well, officials reported. The incident unfolded on Friday evening in the village of Karhi Kachhar.

Dinesh Patel, aged 35, entered the garden well to rescue a chicken that had fallen inside, but soon fainted, followed by his 30-year-old brother, Dilip Patel, who also lost consciousness while attempting to help. This prompted neighbors to alert the authorities.

Emergency responders used safety equipment to retrieve the bodies late Friday night. While initial investigations suggest toxic gas inhalation as the cause, a post-mortem examination is required to confirm the exact cause of death, said the police.