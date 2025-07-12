Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Brothers Succumb to Poisonous Gas in Well Rescue Attempt

Two brothers in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district died after inhaling poisonous gas while attempting to retrieve a chicken from a well. Despite quick response from neighbors and police, the siblings could not be saved. The exact cause of death awaits confirmation from a post-mortem report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 12-07-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 14:28 IST
Tragic Accident: Brothers Succumb to Poisonous Gas in Well Rescue Attempt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, two brothers lost their lives in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district after exposure to poisonous gas in a well, officials reported. The incident unfolded on Friday evening in the village of Karhi Kachhar.

Dinesh Patel, aged 35, entered the garden well to rescue a chicken that had fallen inside, but soon fainted, followed by his 30-year-old brother, Dilip Patel, who also lost consciousness while attempting to help. This prompted neighbors to alert the authorities.

Emergency responders used safety equipment to retrieve the bodies late Friday night. While initial investigations suggest toxic gas inhalation as the cause, a post-mortem examination is required to confirm the exact cause of death, said the police.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025