Forgery Scandal: Jammu Officials Busted for Fake Credentials

Three individuals, including a sub-inspector and a teacher, are accused of securing government jobs using forged documents. The accused are from Jammu, and separate FIRs have been filed against them. Investigations reveal manipulated records and fake qualifications were used to acquire these positions illegally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-07-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 16:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, three individuals in Jammu have been accused of securing government employment through the use of forged documents. Among those charged are a sub-inspector, a teacher, and an Anganwadi worker, according to a senior crime branch officer.

The accused have been identified as Sub-Inspector Mohinder Paul, teacher Govind Kumar, and Anganwadi Worker Shakeela Bano. FIRs have been registered against them at the Economic Offences Wing of the crime branch, as confirmed by Senior Superintendent of Police Benam Tosh.

Allegations suggest that Paul used fake educational documents for a police job, while Kumar allegedly used a falsified permanent residence certificate. Another case involves school record tampering to facilitate employment for Bano, accused by her father, Ghulam Hassan Naik, the officials report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

