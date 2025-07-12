Left Menu

Arrest Made for Online Post Targeting Rahul Gandhi

A 27-year-old man, Ajay Kumar Chaurasia, was arrested for posting an objectionable image of Rahul Gandhi on WhatsApp. His arrest follows a complaint by Congress leader Mridul Mishra. The incident highlights the legal repercussions of posting inappropriate content about lawmakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 12-07-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 16:56 IST
Arrest Made for Online Post Targeting Rahul Gandhi
Arrest
  • Country:
  • India

A 27-year-old man from Anpara Bazaar has been apprehended for allegedly sharing an offensive post online targeting Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, authorities disclosed on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Ajay Kumar Chaurasia, was taken into custody on Friday evening following a police investigation.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, in-charge of the Renusagar police outpost, reported that Chaurasia had posted an objectionable photograph of Rahul Gandhi with an indecent remark on his WhatsApp status. The arrest was made under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, after a complaint was filed by Congress leader Mridul Mishra.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025