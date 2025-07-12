Arrest Made for Online Post Targeting Rahul Gandhi

A 27-year-old man from Anpara Bazaar has been apprehended for allegedly sharing an offensive post online targeting Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, authorities disclosed on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Ajay Kumar Chaurasia, was taken into custody on Friday evening following a police investigation.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, in-charge of the Renusagar police outpost, reported that Chaurasia had posted an objectionable photograph of Rahul Gandhi with an indecent remark on his WhatsApp status. The arrest was made under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, after a complaint was filed by Congress leader Mridul Mishra.