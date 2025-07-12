Simultaneous Elections: A Constitutional Debate

Senior advocate and former Union minister E M S Natchiappan presented before a parliamentary committee, arguing against the need for constitutional amendments to conduct simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections. He proposed that modifications in the Representation of People Act would be sufficient for its legal implementation.

Natchiappan urged the government to consider implementing the 'one nation, one election' proposal during its current term, cautioning that postponing it to the next Lok Sabha might be legally contentious. He emphasized his belief that the Constitution does not mandate amendments for such elections.

Former chief justices D Y Chandrachud and J S Khehar also appeared before the committee, challenging some provisions of the constitutional amendment bill. They acknowledged the potential constitutional implications but noted the broad powers granted to the Election Commission under the proposed law.

