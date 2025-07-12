Simultaneous Elections: A Constitutional Debate
Former Union minister E M S Natchiappan argues that constitutional amendments are unnecessary for implementing simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections. He suggests the Representation of People Act can be adjusted instead. Natchiappan, supported by former chief justices, highlights the BJP's power advantage for potential implementation.
- Country:
- India
Senior advocate and former Union minister E M S Natchiappan presented before a parliamentary committee, arguing against the need for constitutional amendments to conduct simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections. He proposed that modifications in the Representation of People Act would be sufficient for its legal implementation.
Natchiappan urged the government to consider implementing the 'one nation, one election' proposal during its current term, cautioning that postponing it to the next Lok Sabha might be legally contentious. He emphasized his belief that the Constitution does not mandate amendments for such elections.
Former chief justices D Y Chandrachud and J S Khehar also appeared before the committee, challenging some provisions of the constitutional amendment bill. They acknowledged the potential constitutional implications but noted the broad powers granted to the Election Commission under the proposed law.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP MLA Clarifies Incident on Vande Bharat Express
BJP MP Dubey's Claims on Rajiv Gandhi's Sri Lankan Tamils Role Sparks Controversy
Stalin Slams BJP's 'Divisive Politics' in Tamil Nadu
BJP will bring its own face in Bihar whenever it gets a chance to remove Nitish Kumar: Cong's Kanhaiya Kumar.
Winds of change stronger than last Bihar polls; BJP not raking up Op Sindoor as people do not favour its politicisation: Kanhaiya Kumar.