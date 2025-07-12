Left Menu

Simultaneous Elections: A Constitutional Debate

Former Union minister E M S Natchiappan argues that constitutional amendments are unnecessary for implementing simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections. He suggests the Representation of People Act can be adjusted instead. Natchiappan, supported by former chief justices, highlights the BJP's power advantage for potential implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 17:09 IST
Simultaneous Elections: A Constitutional Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior advocate and former Union minister E M S Natchiappan presented before a parliamentary committee, arguing against the need for constitutional amendments to conduct simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections. He proposed that modifications in the Representation of People Act would be sufficient for its legal implementation.

Natchiappan urged the government to consider implementing the 'one nation, one election' proposal during its current term, cautioning that postponing it to the next Lok Sabha might be legally contentious. He emphasized his belief that the Constitution does not mandate amendments for such elections.

Former chief justices D Y Chandrachud and J S Khehar also appeared before the committee, challenging some provisions of the constitutional amendment bill. They acknowledged the potential constitutional implications but noted the broad powers granted to the Election Commission under the proposed law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025