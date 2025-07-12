Chief Justice Advocates Legal System Reform and Critical Education Choices
Chief Justice of India BR Gavai highlighted significant challenges in the Indian legal system, noting prolonged trial delays at Nalsar University of Law's convocation. He urged graduates to pursue education abroad on scholarships rather than incurring debt while emphasizing the need for reform in India's legal education and practice environments.
Hyderabad | Updated: 12-07-2025 17:35 IST
- India
Chief Justice of India BR Gavai addressed the persistent challenges in the Indian legal system, emphasizing lengthy trial delays during his convocation speech at Nalsar University of Law in Hyderabad.
Justice Gavai urged graduates to consider studying abroad via scholarships to alleviate financial strains on families, cautioning against impulsive decisions driven by peer pressure.
He highlighted the inadequacies in India's legal education system, advocating for improved academic environments and support for returning scholars to retain and attract top legal minds.
