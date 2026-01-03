Left Menu

RSP's Do-or-Die Battle for Chavara

RSP leader Shibu Baby John is preparing for the upcoming state Assembly election, which he deems a crucial survival battle for the UDF alliance. John aspires to contest from Chavara constituency, following his family's political legacy. The RSP seeks favorable constituency allocations within the UDF.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 03-01-2026 11:35 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 11:35 IST
RSP leader Shibu Baby John, on Friday, emphasized the critical nature of the upcoming state Assembly election for the United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance. In an interview, John expressed his intent to contest from the Chavara constituency in Kollam district, driven by his family's political legacy.

As part of the UDF, the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) is gearing up for the election, aiming for significant gains in Kollam district and beyond. John described the electoral challenge as a "do-or-die battle" for the RSP, the Congress, and the entire UDF, stressing the urgency of their political survival.

John, who previously won the Chavara Assembly seat in 2011 and served as a minister under the UDF government, voiced his reluctance to shift constituencies, citing loyalty to the Chavara electorate. The RSP plans to negotiate within the UDF for more favorable constituency allocations, striving for a competitive advantage in the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

