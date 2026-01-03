Comeback on the Cards: Mayank Yadav and Riyan Parag Tread Path to Full Fitness

In the cricketing world, injury-plagued Indian pace sensation Mayank Yadav is setting sights on a full recovery, nearing the end of a challenging year-long hiatus caused by a lower back stress fracture.

He gained prominence with his electrifying pace in IPL 2024, later representing India in T20s. Despite enduring limited play in IPL 2025, Lucknow Super Giants retained the Delhi bowler, betting on his full recovery. Currently, Yadav has reached 90% of his bowling capacity, clocking up 18 overs weekly during rehabilitation at Bengaluru's Centre of Excellence.

Meanwhile, Riyan Parag is gradually returning to form. After an injection addressed his shoulder issue, Parag has regained full movement and resumed net batting. As he steadily advances in intensity, his full-fledged return includes progressive bowling alongside regular batting sessions.

