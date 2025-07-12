Legal Experts Deliberate 'One Nation, One Election' Progress

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), chaired by BJP MP P P Chaudhary, is set to convene its next meeting regarding the 'One Nation, One Election' bill on July 30. Chaudhary, in a conversation with PTI Videos, indicated that former justices Rajendra Mal Lodha and Sharad Arvind Bobde might be invited to provide their insights.

The committee has been actively engaging with jurists and legal experts in its quest to formulate recommendations on the bill. During its eighth sitting, former Chief Justices of India, J S Khehar and D Y Chandrachud participated, contributing to the ongoing discourse on the bill's constitutional viability. Chaudhary emphasized the need for thorough discussion, ensuring that all constitutional perspectives are considered to make informed recommendations.

With a focus on comprehensive stakeholder engagement, Chaudhary reiterated that there is no rush to finalize the report, highlighting the importance of hearing a diverse range of opinions. The interactions have included contributions from Supreme Court judges, Delhi High Court judges, and senior advocates, all ensuring the legal soundness of the bill. The JPC remains committed to detailed discussions for crafting a robust legislative proposal for Parliament.

