Left Menu

Legal Experts Deliberate 'One Nation, One Election' Progress

The Joint Parliamentary Committee chaired by P P Chaudhary will hold its next meeting on July 30 to discuss the 'One Nation, One Election' bill. The committee, consulting with legal experts, aims to ensure the bill aligns with the constitution before submitting its recommendations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 18:55 IST
Legal Experts Deliberate 'One Nation, One Election' Progress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), chaired by BJP MP P P Chaudhary, is set to convene its next meeting regarding the 'One Nation, One Election' bill on July 30. Chaudhary, in a conversation with PTI Videos, indicated that former justices Rajendra Mal Lodha and Sharad Arvind Bobde might be invited to provide their insights.

The committee has been actively engaging with jurists and legal experts in its quest to formulate recommendations on the bill. During its eighth sitting, former Chief Justices of India, J S Khehar and D Y Chandrachud participated, contributing to the ongoing discourse on the bill's constitutional viability. Chaudhary emphasized the need for thorough discussion, ensuring that all constitutional perspectives are considered to make informed recommendations.

With a focus on comprehensive stakeholder engagement, Chaudhary reiterated that there is no rush to finalize the report, highlighting the importance of hearing a diverse range of opinions. The interactions have included contributions from Supreme Court judges, Delhi High Court judges, and senior advocates, all ensuring the legal soundness of the bill. The JPC remains committed to detailed discussions for crafting a robust legislative proposal for Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025